Blackpool crash sees three drivers injured in Whitegate Drive wreck

Pictures from the scene show serious damage to all three cars...

Three drivers were injured after a crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool today.

Police were called to the scene of the wreck near Oxford Square at around 11.45am.

The scene of the crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool this afternoon. Credit: Paul Hodgkinson

Pictures from the scene show all three cars - a Kia, Renault and an Audi - had suffered serious damage in the smash.

Lancashire Police said those involved suffered ‘minor injuries’. The scene has since been cleared.