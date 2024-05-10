Blackpool crash sees three drivers injured in Whitegate Drive wreck
Three drivers were injured after a crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool today.
Police were called to the scene of the wreck near Oxford Square at around 11.45am.
Pictures from the scene show all three cars - a Kia, Renault and an Audi - had suffered serious damage in the smash.
Lancashire Police said those involved suffered ‘minor injuries’. The scene has since been cleared.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the casualties.
