Blackpool crash sees three drivers injured in Whitegate Drive wreck

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th May 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Pictures from the scene show serious damage to all three cars...

Three drivers were injured after a crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool today.

Police were called to the scene of the wreck near Oxford Square at around 11.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene of the crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool this afternoon. Credit: Paul HodgkinsonThe scene of the crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool this afternoon. Credit: Paul Hodgkinson
The scene of the crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool this afternoon. Credit: Paul Hodgkinson

Pictures from the scene show all three cars - a Kia, Renault and an Audi - had suffered serious damage in the smash.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Lancashire Police said those involved suffered ‘minor injuries’. The scene has since been cleared.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the casualties.

Related topics:BlackpoolPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.