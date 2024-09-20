Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash in Blackpool this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue after a collision involving two cars shortly before 7am.

The road remains closed on approach while casualties are treated for minor injuries and police arrange recovery of the vehicles. Traffic is being diverted along Knowle Avenue, Holmfield Road, Carlin Gate and Cornwall Avenue.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was a minor injury collision. The call came in at around 6.50am, the collision involved two vehicles.”

Emergency services at the scene at the junction on Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool this morning. Credit: Matthew Fife | Matthew Fife

The force did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

One eyewitness at the scene said: “Everyone was moving so hopefully there’s no serious injuries.”

Two ambulances are in attendance. Lancashire Police said the casualties have suffered 'minor injury'. Credit: Amy Rose Jackson | Amy Rose Jackson

Buses diverted

Blackpool Transport says services 3 & 3a are being diverted in both directions, using Knowle Avenue, Holmfield Road and Carlin Gate.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More details to follow...