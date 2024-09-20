Blackpool crash in Warbreck Drive sees police, fire and ambulance crews rush to scene

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash in Blackpool this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue after a collision involving two cars shortly before 7am.

The road remains closed on approach while casualties are treated for minor injuries and police arrange recovery of the vehicles. Traffic is being diverted along Knowle Avenue, Holmfield Road, Carlin Gate and Cornwall Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was a minor injury collision. The call came in at around 6.50am, the collision involved two vehicles.”

Emergency services at the scene at the junction on Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool this morning. Credit: Matthew FifeEmergency services at the scene at the junction on Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool this morning. Credit: Matthew Fife
Emergency services at the scene at the junction on Warbreck Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool this morning. Credit: Matthew Fife | Matthew Fife

The force did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

One eyewitness at the scene said: “Everyone was moving so hopefully there’s no serious injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two ambulances are in attendance. Lancashire Police said the casualties have suffered 'minor injury'. Credit: Amy Rose JacksonTwo ambulances are in attendance. Lancashire Police said the casualties have suffered 'minor injury'. Credit: Amy Rose Jackson
Two ambulances are in attendance. Lancashire Police said the casualties have suffered 'minor injury'. Credit: Amy Rose Jackson | Amy Rose Jackson

Buses diverted

Blackpool Transport says services 3 & 3a are being diverted in both directions, using Knowle Avenue, Holmfield Road and Carlin Gate.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More details to follow...

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.