A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash in Blackpool yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Hornby Road, near the junction with Whitegate Drive, at around 2.20pm.

Lancashire Police said no other vehicles were involved and an investigation is under way to establish how the crash occurred.

The injured biker was taken to hospital for treatment and the force is now asking for anyone who witnessed the crash and those with footage to get in touch.

The scene of the crash in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon (April 8) | Andy Sessford

Whitegate Drive was closed from the Belle Vue pub to the junction with Hornby Road while officers and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police have not provided the age of the casualty or said whether they are male or female. The force was approached for further details.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Hornby Road in Blackpool, at around 2:20pm on April 8.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact us on 101.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the casualty.