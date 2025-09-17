Biker injured in Blackpool Road crash near Ribby Hall
A biker was injured in a crash near Ribby Hall last night.
Police closed part of Blackpool Road (A583) while ambulance crews attended the scene at around 5.20pm.
Drivers stopped at the scene and helped turn traffic around as they awaited the emergency services.
It’s not clear at this stage how seriously the biker was injured.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for details.