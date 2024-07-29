B5261 Queensway in St Annes closed in both directions after 'car flips onto side' following crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:54 BST
A busy road in St Annes was closed after a “car flipped onto its side” following a crash.

The B5261 Queensway was closed in both directions between Blackpool Road North and Kilnhouse Lane at around 9.30am on Monday.

Lancashire Police said this was due to a road traffic collision.

The B5261 Queensway in St Annes was closed following a crashThe B5261 Queensway in St Annes was closed following a crash
The B5261 Queensway in St Annes was closed following a crash | Contributed

“Officers attended and found that a car had collided with two lamp posts,” a spokesman for the force added. “The driver was taken to hospital.”

A white car had flipped onto its side following the crash, according to eyewitness reports.

Heavy traffic was building on Blackpool Road North between Kilnhouse Lane and Queensway following the closure.

