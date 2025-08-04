Avanti West Coast advise rail passengers not to travel north of Preston as Storm Floris hits
Avanti West Coast has warned there is likely to be widespread disruption to services north of Preston as gale-force winds are forecast to lash Lancashire and the North of England today.
Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to batter the region with a yellow warning for wind in place until 11.59pm tonight.
Gusts of up to 70mph are expected along exposed coasts and high ground, while many inland areas are likely to see wind speeds of up to 50mph.
An Avanti spokesperson said: “We’re advising customers not to travel north of Preston today, August 4, as our Anglo-Scot route is expected to be heavily affected by Storm Floris.
“Destinations north of Preston include Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Haymarket, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh.
“If you were due to travel on this route today (Monday 4 August), your existing ticket can be used on Tuesday 5 August at any time, via the same route at no extra cost.”
