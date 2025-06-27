Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 45 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6 | Google Maps
2. Church Lane, Hambleton
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure required for approx 10m of duct to be replaced in verge edge, pole testing,cables might need to be strapped out to be moved to accommodate new duct. Excavation is required and traffic management will be used to provide safe working area.
When: Jun 30-July 2 | Google Maps
3. Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 78m gas main with 6 associated services and connections
When: Jun 30-July 16 | Google Maps
4. First Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 160m gas main with 32 associated services and connections
When: Jun 30-July 18 | Google Maps
5. Devonshire Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 670m gas main with associated services and connections
When: Jun 30-Aug 14 | Google Maps
6. Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour.
When: Jun 30-Jul 1 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.