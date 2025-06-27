11 temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Poulton-le-Fylde & Thornton-Cleveleys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 18:04 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Wyre, including 11 different sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 45 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6

1. Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 6 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure required for approx 10m of duct to be replaced in verge edge, pole testing,cables might need to be strapped out to be moved to accommodate new duct. Excavation is required and traffic management will be used to provide safe working area. When: Jun 30-July 2

2. Church Lane, Hambleton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure required for approx 10m of duct to be replaced in verge edge, pole testing,cables might need to be strapped out to be moved to accommodate new duct. Excavation is required and traffic management will be used to provide safe working area. When: Jun 30-July 2 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 78m gas main with 6 associated services and connections When: Jun 30-July 16

3. Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 78m gas main with 6 associated services and connections When: Jun 30-July 16 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 160m gas main with 32 associated services and connections When: Jun 30-July 18

4. First Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 160m gas main with 32 associated services and connections When: Jun 30-July 18 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 670m gas main with associated services and connections When: Jun 30-Aug 14

5. Devonshire Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 670m gas main with associated services and connections When: Jun 30-Aug 14 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Jun 30-Jul 1

6. Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Jun 30-Jul 1 | Google Maps

