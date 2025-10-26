All the major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton next week

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 40 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde/Wyre roadworks 27/10-2/11 Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2

2 . Garstang Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 27

3 . Lancaster Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 31

4 . Lancaster New Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 28-Oct 29

5 . Factory Brow, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Oct 31

6 . Cart Gate, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Nov 1