All the major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton next week

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre.

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 40 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2

1. Fylde/Wyre roadworks 27/10-2/11

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 27

2. Garstang Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 27 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 31

3. Lancaster Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 27-Oct 31 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 28-Oct 29

4. Lancaster New Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 28-Oct 29 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Oct 31

5. Factory Brow, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Oct 31 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Nov 1

6. Cart Gate, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 29-Nov 1 | Google Maps

