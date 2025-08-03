Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 29 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde roadworks All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Aug 4-Aug 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Shard Road, Singleton What: Two-way signals Why: Maintenance work to the installed enforcement camera system on A588. When: Aug 4-Aug 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Poulton Street, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to Excavation of Carriageway to correct defects to existing drainage and to correct the defects to the radius kerbs on the roudal. When: Aug 4-Aug 15 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Garstang Road North, Medlar with Wesham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway to install hv duct and cable. When: Aug 4-Sep 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton (2) What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Aug 4-Aug 4 | Google Maps Photo Sales