Multiple temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & the rest of Fylde next week

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including multiple temporary traffic light.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 29 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10

1. Fylde roadworks

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Aug 4-Aug 5

2. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Aug 4-Aug 5 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Maintenance work to the installed enforcement camera system on A588. When: Aug 4-Aug 6

3. Shard Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: Maintenance work to the installed enforcement camera system on A588. When: Aug 4-Aug 6 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to Excavation of Carriageway to correct defects to existing drainage and to correct the defects to the radius kerbs on the roudal. When: Aug 4-Aug 15

4. Poulton Street, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to Excavation of Carriageway to correct defects to existing drainage and to correct the defects to the radius kerbs on the roudal. When: Aug 4-Aug 15 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway to install hv duct and cable. When: Aug 4-Sep 1

5. Garstang Road North, Medlar with Wesham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway to install hv duct and cable. When: Aug 4-Sep 1 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Aug 4-Aug 4

6. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton (2)

What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Aug 4-Aug 4 | Google Maps

