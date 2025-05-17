Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 17th May 2025, 18:05 BST

week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including multiple temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and a week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 55 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25

1. Fylde roadworks

All the major roadworks starting between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace decaying pole When: May 19-May 19

2. Preston Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace decaying pole When: May 19-May 19 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: May 19-May 19

3. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton

What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: May 19-May 19 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 19-May 20

4. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 19-May 20 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9130 - PON 1238192 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 20

5. Blackpool Road, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9130 - PON 1238192 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 20 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9193 - PON 1246527 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 21

6. Dowbridge, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9193 - PON 1246527 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 21 | Google Maps

