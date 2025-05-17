Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Fylde next week

Lasting between one day and a week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 55 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks All the major roadworks starting between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25

Preston Road, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace decaying pole When: May 19-May 19

Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton What: Two-way signals Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: May 19-May 19

Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 19-May 20

Blackpool Road, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9130 - PON 1238192 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 20

Dowbridge, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9193 - PON 1246527 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: May 19-May 21