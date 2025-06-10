Lasting between one day and six months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Wednesday, June 11 and Sunday, June 15, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of for the latter half of the week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Major roadworks Preston & Wyre All the major roadworks starting across Preston and Wyre during the rest of the week | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Catforth Road, Catforth What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GLASGOW TELEPHONE HOUSE-1126423 Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole When: June 11-June 13 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . George Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of SLM equipment in CSO chamber on behalf of United Utilities When: June 11-June 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . School Lane, Catforth What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CATFORTH V6007 - PON 1226519 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. Carriageway When: June 11-June 13 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Head Dyke Lane, Pilling What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GLASGOW TELEPHONE HOUSE-1126423 Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole When: June 11-June 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Carr Lane, Hambleton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GLASGOW TELEPHONE HOUSE-1126423 Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole When: June 11-June 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales