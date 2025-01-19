All cars stopped on the M6 southbound following crash near Junction 31 at Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction and it’s still causing a back-up of delays.

At 1:48pm, National Highways: North West tweeted: “Traffic is stopped on the #M6 in Lancashire southbound within J31 #Preston following a collision.

“@LancsPolice are in attendance.

“Delays are building, please allow extra time for your journey.

“Thank you for your patience. More information to follow.”

A member of the public sent us a video of a crash on the M6 that they passed shortly after 1pm today.

In the video, four cars appear to be stationary at the side of the road, one with its bumper visibly damaged, whilst an ambulance and various police car can also be seen.

AA traffic maps show that traffic was stationary from Junction 31 of the M6 southbound up until Junction 32 since it was first reported at 1:17pm.

In an update published at 2:38pm, National Highways: North West said: “The #M6 in #Lancashire has re-opened southbound within J31 #Preston following a collision.

“Lanes 3 & 4 (of 4) are closed. Lanes 1 & 2 are open.

“Delays of at least 60 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time.”

Lancashire Police have confirmed it was a damage only collision.