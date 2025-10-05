3 week long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton, Poulton & Fleetwood

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including a set of temporary traffic lights that last three weeks.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks (6/10-12/10)

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on St annes road east (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18

2. Crosland Road North, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on St annes road east (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Oct 6-Oct 7

3. Preston Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Oct 6-Oct 7 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 202m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 22

4. Park Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 202m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 22 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18

5. Briar Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18

6. Lime Grove, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps

