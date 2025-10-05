Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks (6/10-12/10) Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Crosland Road North, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on St annes road east (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Preston Road, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Oct 6-Oct 7 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Park Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 202m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 22 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Briar Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales