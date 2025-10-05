Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks (6/10-12/10)
2. Crosland Road North, Fylde
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on St annes road east (Cadent)
When: Oct 6-Oct 18
3. Preston Road, Fylde
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: New World Payphones Ltd
When: Oct 6-Oct 7
4. Park Road, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Replace 202m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Oct 6-Oct 22
5. Briar Road, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent)
When: Oct 6-Oct 18
6. Lime Grove, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent)
When: Oct 6-Oct 18