25 of the worst roads for potholes on the Fylde Coast - including roads in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes

Tired of potholes on the roads? These Fylde Coast streets are notorious for bumpy rides.

By Sam Quine
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:16 BST

The amount of potholes on the roads is a growing problem and the Fylde Coast is no stranger to these obstacles.

Lack of care and attention to these streets is proving to be treacherous to drivers as they have to concentrate to avoid these potholes.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the worst roads for potholes are in Lancashire.

So here are 25 streets notorious for their potholes including streets in Blackpool, Cleveleys and Lytham St. Annes:

Ansdell Road | Blackpool

1. Ansdell Road

Ansdell Road | Blackpool

Lordsome Road | Heysham

2. Lordsome Road

Lordsome Road | Heysham

St Anne’s Road | Blackpool

3. St Anne's Road

St Anne’s Road | Blackpool

A583 / Preston New Road | Blackpool

4. A583 & Preston New Road

A583 / Preston New Road | Blackpool

School Road | Blackpool

5. School Road

School Road | Blackpool

Bathurst Avenue | Blackpool

6. Bathurst Avenue

Bathurst Avenue | Blackpool

