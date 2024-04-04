21 of the cheapest filling stations in and around Blackpool for petrol and diesel

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle on the Fylde coast.

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 19:23 BST

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, April 4:

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 142.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 04.04.24)

2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)

3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)

5. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 144.9p (Price updated 02.04.24) Diesel - 152.9p (Price updated 03.04.24)

6. Esso, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ

Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)

