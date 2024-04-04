Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, April 4:
1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 142.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 04.04.24)
2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)
3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)
4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)
5. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 144.9p (Price updated 02.04.24) Diesel - 152.9p (Price updated 03.04.24)
6. Esso, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ
Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 04.04.24)