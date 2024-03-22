21 of the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Blackpool

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Monday, March 22:
1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 150.7p (Prices updated 21.03.24)
2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 150.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)
3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)
4. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)
5. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 20.03.24)
6. ESSO, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5HZ
Petrol - 143.9p (Price updated 18.03.24) Diesel - 154.9p (Price updated 30.03.24)