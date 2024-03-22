21 of the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Blackpool

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle on the Fylde coast.
By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 19:41 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Monday, March 22:

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 150.7p (Prices updated 21.03.24)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 150.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)

3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)

4. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)

5. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 20.03.24)

6. ESSO, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5HZ

Petrol - 143.9p (Price updated 18.03.24) Diesel - 154.9p (Price updated 30.03.24)

