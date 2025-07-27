Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 48roadworks beginning between Monday, July 28 and Sunday, Augst 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 28 and Sunday, August 3

Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loops on Ansdell Road South at the junction with Clifton Drive under 4-way temporary signals When: July 28-July 29

Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of duct in VERGE. When: July 28-July 30

Copp Lane, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under Section 50 licence, carried out by JLC Groundworks Ltd to install new foul water rising main from housing development through to existing manhole on Ash Road. When: July 28-Aug 22

Copp Lane, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under 278 licence, carried out by JLC Groundworks Ltd to complete 278 works. When: July 28-Aug 8

Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] Remove and build 3 bay Bus Shelter When: July 28-July 29