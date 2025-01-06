It drives me crazy, I can never get a space! 17 of the worst roads in Blackpool for parking

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:06 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:08 GMT

Parking in some towns is becoming more and more difficult and often finding a space can be a nightmare...

With an excess of cars on the roads and not enough places to park, certain streets have become infamous due to their lack of parking spots. Many drivers now dread the thought of a car journey because of the stresses of finding somewhere to leave their vehicle.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Some roads in particular across Lancashire have become especially packed as people attempt to squeeze their cars in any space they can, even parking illegally or even on somebody's driveway if they have to.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where some of the worst roads for parking are on the Fylde Coast are and the response was overwhelming. So here are 17 of the worst roads for bad parking on the Fylde Coast...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Tammie Ferris said: “Anywhere near the footy ground on match days is a nightmare but generally the parking is 0/10 anyway.”

1. Bloomfield Road

Tammie Ferris said: “Anywhere near the footy ground on match days is a nightmare but generally the parking is 0/10 anyway.” | Google

Photo Sales
Stephen Prior said: “Down by the carousel hotel locals can’t get parked outside their own homes.”

2. New S Promenade

Stephen Prior said: “Down by the carousel hotel locals can’t get parked outside their own homes.” | Google

Photo Sales
Ardal Hall said: “Moore street and the surrounding streets really should be residential parking only you get cars parking on both sides of the roads and then literally enough space for 1 car at a time.”

3. Moore Street

Ardal Hall said: “Moore street and the surrounding streets really should be residential parking only you get cars parking on both sides of the roads and then literally enough space for 1 car at a time.” | Google

Photo Sales
Mack Dominic said: “The worst places to park are around the hospital, walk in centres. Anywhere you might actually need to park!”

4. Burwood Drive

Mack Dominic said: “The worst places to park are around the hospital, walk in centres. Anywhere you might actually need to park!” | Google

Photo Sales
“I see the traffic warden once a year, issued 3 tickets, then never came back, park on all corners, double yellow lines means park here to parents, even the zig zags get parked on.”

5. Rosemary Avenue

“I see the traffic warden once a year, issued 3 tickets, then never came back, park on all corners, double yellow lines means park here to parents, even the zig zags get parked on.” | Google

Photo Sales
Sonia Cork said: “It's painful as I work odd hours, so sometimes I have to leave early to stop being boxed in, or hang around before trying to come home. Never mind avoiding the potholes.

6. Abbey Road

Sonia Cork said: “It's painful as I work odd hours, so sometimes I have to leave early to stop being boxed in, or hang around before trying to come home. Never mind avoiding the potholes. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ParkingDriversBlackpoolBisphamPeopleCars
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice