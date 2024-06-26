With an excess of cars on the roads and not enough places to park, certain streets have become infamous due to their lack of parking spots.

Many drivers now dread the thought of a car journey because of the stresses of finding somewhere to leave their vehicle.

Roads across the Fylde Coast have become particularly packed as people attempt to squeeze their cars in any space they can, even parking illegally or on somebody's driveway if they have to.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where some of the worst roads for parking are on the Fylde Coast are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the worst roads for bad parking on the Fylde Coast - including roads in Blackpool and Bispham:

1 . Bloomfield Road Tammie Ferris said: “Anywhere near the footy ground on match days is a nightmare but generally the parking is 0/10 anyway.” | Google Photo Sales

2 . New S Promenade Stephen Prior said: “Down by the carousel hotel locals can’t get parked outside their own homes.” | Google Photo Sales

3 . Moore Street Ardal Hall said: “Moore street and the surrounding streets really should be residential parking only you get cars parking on both sides of the roads and then literally enough space for 1 car at a time.” | Google Photo Sales

4 . Burwood Drive Mack Dominic said: “The worst places to park are around the hospital, walk in centres. Anywhere you might actually need to park!” | Google Photo Sales

5 . Rosemary Avenue “I see the traffic warden once a year, issued 3 tickets, then never came back, park on all corners, double yellow lines means park here to parents, even the zig zags get parked on.” | Google Photo Sales

6 . Abbey Road Sonia Cork said: “It's painful as I work odd hours, so sometimes I have to leave early to stop being boxed in, or hang around before trying to come home. Never mind avoiding the potholes. | Google Photo Sales