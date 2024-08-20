Getting your car washed can be a tedious task that many people try and put off as much as possible.

This can be made even harder if you don’t know where to go yet the Fylde Coast has plenty of great car washes that offer a professional service.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best car washes on the Fylde Coast were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the best places to get your car washed on the Fylde Coast - including car washes in Blackpool:

1 . Wash Car 44 Clifton Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QA | 4.5 out of 5 (344 Google reviews) | Google

2 . Imperial Hand Car Wash 197 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2HQ | 4.6 out of 5 (344 Google reviews) | Google

3 . Handy Wash Venture Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8RS | 4.3 out of 5 (117 Google Reviews) | Google

4 . Auto Refresh Valeting & Detailing LTD Unit 9 Kincraig Business Park, Kincraig Rd, Blackpool FY2 0PJ | 4.9 out of 5 (32 Google Reviews) | Auto Refresh Valeting & Detailing LTD

5 . Talbot Road Car Wash 230 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 3BG | 4.6 out of 5 (168 Google Reviews) | Google

6 . Wash & Go Go 208 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3PS | 4.6 out of 5 (10 Google reviews) | Google