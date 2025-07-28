15 most popular holiday destinations this summer flying from Manchester Airport

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST

It’s well and truly holiday season and that means we will all be jetting off to top up our tans and have a much-needed relax.

Here are the 15 most popular holiday destinations flying from Manchester Airport this summer with short, medium and long-haul included.

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester.

1. Antalya, Turkey

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester. | Wowcher

2. Dublin, Ireland

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester. | Damien Storan Photo: Damien Storan

3. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester. | Wowcher Photo: Wowcher

4. Palma De Mallorca, Spain

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester. | AFP via Getty Images

5. Dalaman, Turkey

Getty Images

6. Alicante, Spain

Most popular for short/medium holidays from Manchester. | National World

