The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at railway stations across Lancashire over 2023.
Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every railway station in Britain.
Here are 15 railway stations in Lancashire ranked from most to least busy:
1. Preston
Preston had 4,236,536 entries and exits in 2023 - London Euston was the main origin/ destination station with 423,934 trips.
2. Blackpool North
Blackpool North had 1,908,778 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 301,800 trips.
3. Lancaster
Lancaster had 1,830,070 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 257,708 trips.
4. Ormskirk
Ormskirk had 1,820,516 entries and exits in 2023 - Liverpool Central was the main origin/ destination station with 447,632 trips.
5. Chorley
Chorley had 560,136 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 102,050 trips.
6. Poulton-le-Fylde
Poulton-le-Fylde had 509,880 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 96,764 trips.