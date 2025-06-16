11 outstanding destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers with direct flights from Manchester Airport

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST

Why not celebrate this year’s Pride with a trip to an LGBTQ+ friendly place?

Planning a holiday for the LGBTQ+ community can be fraught with uncertainty due to varying attitudes towards same-sex relationships worldwide. However, there are many destinations available for LGBTQ+ holidaymakers that are renowned for their warm welcome, nightlife, and even cultural highlights like queer film festivals and art exhibitions.

Fly with Ryanair from £20pp one-way from Manchester

1. Malaga

Fly with Ryanair from £20pp one-way from Manchester | Quino Al on Unsplash.com

Fly with Ryanair from £25pp one-way from Manchester

2. Barcelona

Fly with Ryanair from £25pp one-way from Manchester | Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplash.com

Fly with Ryanair from £22pp one-way from Manchester

3. Toulouse

Fly with Ryanair from £22pp one-way from Manchester | Baptiste Buisson on Unsplash.com

Fly with Virgin Atlantic from £303pp one-way from Manchester

4. New York City

Fly with Virgin Atlantic from £303pp one-way from Manchester | Thananit Photo: Thananit

Fly with Airtransat from £444pp one-way from Manchester

5. Toronto

Fly with Airtransat from £444pp one-way from Manchester | City of Toronto Photo: City of Toronto

Fly with Ryanair from £54pp one-way from Manchester

6. Gran Canaria

Fly with Ryanair from £54pp one-way from Manchester | Domenico Maio via Google Maps

