Coun Ruth Duffy said she was approached by worried market traders who told her that recent tax changes would kill off any profits they made and make it virtually pointless to continue.

A Fleetwood councillor says stallholders at the town’s famous market feared they would go under after being hit by new expenses.

It has been a tough year for the traders because vital repair works to the building, although necessary, have caused a level of disruption to trade.

Traders have worked in 'near impossible conditions' as scaffolding was errected around stalls as work was carried out to the roof.

Coun Duffy, who represents Fleetwood’s pharos ward, says she raised the issue at Wyre’s full council last week but was given short shrift by the ruling Conservatives.

She called on the council to implement rent reductions as a matter of urgency and said the future of the market itself was at risk.

The council has subsequently reduced the rents for the earliest months of 2024 and stated that the market on Adelaide Street, is a much valued asset for Fleetwood and the borough of Wyre.

Fleetwood Market

Coun Duffy said: “I was approached by a trader from Fleetwood Market who had been informed, together with all traders, that from October this year they would be hit with a 20 VAT charge on their rent.

“I contacted WBC, and it turned out that this VAT addition to indoor market stalls had in fact been brought in a few years ago and WBC had initially covered the costs but as of now the traders themselves where going to have to foot the bill.

“This has had a massive impact on all traders as together with the cost of living crisis and the ongoing works at the market, the traders were finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

“Some traders have already left and others felt they couldn’t continue for much longer.”

Coun Duffy says there are currently 42 vacancies out of 207 – a figure she said had been initially queried at the recent council meeting.

What the council says

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Wyre Council is committed to supporting traders, which is why when the tax changes were introduced, the council offered support to help cover these costs.

"Whilst it is not sustainable to continue this indefinitely, the council recognises that times are challenging and has recently offered extra support to help cover both the tax changes and the rising service charge costs affecting traders by providing discounted rents for the four month period from January to April 2024, further helping them to mitigate their costs over winter.

“Fleetwood Market is an incredibly important local asset and one of the borough’s key visitor attractions and we are pleased to offer our support to traders where possible.

"There has been major investment in the market in recent years, including the transformation of the outdoor market, the opening of Market House Studios and the completion of the urban park next to the market.

"In the past year alone around £3.9million has been invested in further improvements and futureproofing works to help us to achieve our net zero carbon emissions and to restore the historic features of the nineteenth century Market Hall.”

The spokesman said ongoing development works were essential in securing the future of the market and included the replacement of the slate roof on the main hall and installation of new windows and doors.

