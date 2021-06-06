Tractor catches fire near Wesham
A tractor caught fire near Wesham this morning (June 6).
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 11:54 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 11:58 am
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the scene on the A583 Kirkham Bypass at around 8.20am.
Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
