Toyland relocates from Blackpool's Church Street to Houndshill Shopping Centre and is now open

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A toy shop has relocated from the high street to Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre just in time for Christmas.

The Toyland Toyshop has relocated to the former Clark’s shoe shop from its original location on Church Street.

Toyland Toyshop old location on Church Street in BlackpoolToyland Toyshop old location on Church Street in Blackpool
Toyland Toyshop old location on Church Street in Blackpool | National World
Toyland Toyshop opens in the Houndshill Shopping Centre after relocation.Toyland Toyshop opens in the Houndshill Shopping Centre after relocation.
Toyland Toyshop opens in the Houndshill Shopping Centre after relocation. | National World

Toyland is one of Blackpool's most beloved toy stores since it opened in 2019.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop sells a wide range of toys, games, jigsaws, and Lego and is the perfect place to stock up on gifts for your little ones ahead of the festive season.

The shop has now reopened after the relocation just in time for the Christmas rush.

Bosses hope the shope will benefit from high footfall as shoppers flood to the shopping centre ahead of the Christmas rush.

Related topics:BlackpoolToysChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice