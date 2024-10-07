Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A toy shop has relocated from the high street to Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre just in time for Christmas.

The Toyland Toyshop has relocated to the former Clark’s shoe shop from its original location on Church Street.

Toyland Toyshop old location on Church Street in Blackpool | National World

Toyland Toyshop opens in the Houndshill Shopping Centre after relocation. | National World

Toyland is one of Blackpool's most beloved toy stores since it opened in 2019.

The shop sells a wide range of toys, games, jigsaws, and Lego and is the perfect place to stock up on gifts for your little ones ahead of the festive season.

The shop has now reopened after the relocation just in time for the Christmas rush.

Bosses hope the shope will benefit from high footfall as shoppers flood to the shopping centre ahead of the Christmas rush.