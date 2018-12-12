Town Council objects to new proposals for housing for over 50s in Garstang

Safety concerns have been raised after changes were sought to plans for a housing development off one of the busiest roads in Garstang.

Councillors on Garstang Town Council have written to Wyre Council objecting to the Kepple Lane scheme.

They cite concerns over street parking, pedestrian safety and access for emergency vehicles as reasons for objecting.

In addition they are concerned about the appearance of the proposed development and its proximity to the Garstang Conservation Area.

The Town Council was asked to comment on an application by McCarthy and Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd to alter a previously approved housing mix for a development off Kepple Lane, at Dunollie.

Instead of building up to 26 dwellings and up to 24 apartments for the over 50s, the company is now seeking permission to erect 14 bungalows for the over 50s and 36 retirement living apartments.

Town Councillor Gordon Harter, who lives on Kepple Lane, said: “To me there’s nothing positive about it. Part of the argument is because it’s a third of a mile from the town centre people will walk in, but there’s no footpath on one side (of the road).”

He noted there is already a new housing development off Kepple Lane, plus outline permission for 75 dwellings on another site off Kepple Lane.

A conservation expert has already warned Wyre Council that the development is ”unacceptable as it will cause harm to the appearance of the adjacent Garstang Conservation Area” and ”will create a substantial monolith”.

Town clerk Edwina Parry told Wyre Council of town councillors’ concerns in a letter sent this week.

She said that after listening to a presentation by representatives from McCarthy and Stone and from The Planning Bureua about the plans and proposed community consultation the Town Council had “restated their objection to the proposal.”

She continued: “The Town Council have concerns about a) highway issues that include the highway safety implications of the proposed development and the safety of pedestrians along Kepple Lane. The development should consider having a visitors’ car park to prevent an increase of on street parking along Kepple Lane.”

Councillors also had “concerns about access for emergency vehicles at the back of the development where the apartments are sited” and building design and endorsed the conservation expert's concerns.