Battle over plans for B&M building after council refused bid to restore signs

A battle to display advertising banners on a town centre building is set to roll on after an appeal has been lodged against the decision.

Town hall planners refused an application by Premier Vue for the banners to be put on the former British Home Stores (BHS) building on Church Street, Blackpool, which is now occupied by B&M Bargains.

Image shows how the proposed advertising banner would look (picture from blowUp Media) | blowUp Media

They said the proposal for the site, owned by Blackpool Retail Estates, would be an "incongruous feature in the area and on the host building". Concerns had also been raised about the proximity to the nearby Grade II* listed Grand Theatre.

But in documents lodged as part of the appeal, the applicant says even though the site is within the Town Centre Conservation Area, the character of the area is commercial. Historic photographs also show there were advertising banners displayed on the building in the past.

Documents say: "There is a range of advertising in the area complementing its commercial profile. The proposed signage is considered to preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"They are positioned on a retail building and car park. The reference to the nearby listed Grand Theatre is noted but the closest advertisement proposed is non-illuminated and faces away from the theatre and so creates very limited impact on its setting which is across a wide open area from the appeal site.

"It is considered that the advertisements would add a new point of interest into the town centre and could be absorbed within this busy shopping location without detriment to any amenity including that of the conservation area."

If the application is approved on appeal, the applicant says the banners would promote tourism events, products and services in the main shopping area.

In setting out its decision to refuse the application, the council said it "acknowledged that outdoor advertising is essential for businesses in Blackpool".

But it added this "must be balanced with the need for such signs to be well designed and in the right place so that they make a positive contribution".

The appeal in relation to the application (reference 24/0231) will be considered by an independent planning inspector.