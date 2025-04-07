Tourists welcome to Blackpool but don't leave litter on our beaches
Along the lower walk just south of North Pier, resident Laura Walmsely was furious after seeing fast food cartons, drink cans, sweet wrappers and plastic bags just dumped there.
Laura Walmsley, 31, of South Shore
She says the influx of visitors seems to bring with it an influx of litter in the main tourist areas and she belives it is down to a minority of tourist wo just don’t care.
She posted on social media: “Out of season the sea front is completely fine, the second we get a nice weekend the prom is full of rubbish.
“I can’t walk my dog on the beach come May but by all means the tourists can litter.
“They obviously don’t know how to use a bin, it’s really bad.”
She later told the Gazette: “I’m from Blackpool and this really does annoy me, there’s no need for it.”
Others agreed, with one posting: “I just want to say as a holidaymaker who loves Blackpool I find the mess left on the beach is disgusting.
“Every year me and my family spend a day walking along the beach with bags, picking up rubbish and broken glass and split cans and taking the bags of rubbish to the bins on the prom. It’s just our way of showing some respect to the locals and the place we love .”
Another, from Blackpool, said: “We witnessed a family throwing their takeaway onto the tram tracks then getting into their car to drive home… We confronted them and told them to take their rubbish home with them! First response was that it wasn’t their rubbish! It clearly was as we witnessed them throwing it…. She then picked it up!We need to stand together and protect our town!”
The seafront areas are cleaned regularly by teams from Blackpool Council.
VisitBlackpoo, the council tourist wing, was approached for a comment.
