By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Jan 2025, 18:04 BST
If you’ve ever fancied buying one of Blackpool’s famous seafront gift shops, now is your chance.

Scottie’s Got It, close to North Pier between Springfield Road and Queen Street, has been described as a ‘treasure trove’.

The business is up for sale because owner Scottie is retiring after 40 years in the trade.

Scotties Got It ,near North Pier | Kays Peake Property ServicesScotties Got It ,near North Pier | Kays Peake Property Services
It is being offered for just £25,000 by Kays Peake Property Services and described as an ‘absolute bargain’.

The shop sells rock, e-c justigarettes, sunglasses, soft drinks, souvenirs, toys, balls, and a host of other small items.

The agent states: “ A long established leasehold fancy goods, rock and gifts shop located on the Promenade close to North Pier. Large open plan retail unit with recently installed modern suspended ceiling providing approx. 200 square meters (2150sq ft) plus toilet and store.”

The business trades from a shop that is not included in the sale, but has a 10 year lease, running since 2022. There is a parking space to the rear.

