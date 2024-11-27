Measures to drive up housing standards in private rented properties in some of Blackpool's most deprived neighbourhoods will come into force next year after a selective licensing scheme was given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which will cover around 11,000 properties in Bloomfield, Brunswick, Claremont, Talbot, Tyldesley, Warbreck, Waterloo and Victoria wards, has been approved by the Secretary of State.

Selective licensing will focus on housing in the inner areas of Blackpool (image from Google) | Google

But many landlords are opposed to its introduction, and have previously warned they may be forced to sell up if the additional costs make their businesses unviable. They said the council should use other powers to target bad landlords instead of placing further burdens on good landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 10-week consultation found just over 61 per cent of tenants and almost 19 per cent of landlords were in favour of the selective licensing scheme.

Under the scheme which will begin on April 1 2025, all landlords within the designated area will be required to adhere to a number of licence conditions around property management, tenancy management and fire safety.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for economy and built environment, said: "While we recognise many landlords provide accommodation far above and beyond the minimum standards required by law in Blackpool, unfortunately there are many properties that fall below acceptable standards.

"There is a strong link between poor housing standards and deprivation. The new selective licensing scheme will help tackle the high levels of deprivation in the designated area due to poorly maintained private rented properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to work with landlords and support them to make the necessary improvements to meet the Blackpool standards our residents deserve."

Landlords in Blackpool have previously warned many have multiple properties and have faced rising costs in other areas such as mortgage rates. Some said they would either have to increase rents, or may be forced to sell up.

The standard licence fee for a single dwelling starts from £347 for the full five year period of the scheme, making it £69.40 per year for a single dwelling. Discounts are included for landlords meeting the Blackpool standard and those applying early, within the first three months of the scheme starting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence fee for a single dwelling increases to £772 for landlords not meeting the Blackpool standard or eligible for any of the other discounts.

The need for improvements to housing was highlighted by a recent pilot scheme in Blackpool which found 67 per cent of 679 properties inspected had serious defects such as damp or mould. Revenue from the selective licensing scheme will fund more property inspections. Similar projects have previously operated in other parts of the town such as South Shore.