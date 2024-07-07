Everyone loves coming to the seaside which is why the Blackpool Gazette has created various guides to the best hotels in Blackpool to stay.

Previously we have looked at the cheapest and the most luxurious, but below are ten of the best reviewed mid price hotels according to the experts at Stay Blackpool.

From sprawling seaside joints to town centre guesthouses, there’s bound to be something that suits everybody’s tastes and budgets.

Take a look at all ten of the hotels below, as well as the descriptions provided by Stay Blackpool.

1 . Top ten mid-range hotels in Blackpool According to Stay Blackpool | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Bianca Hotel Located in the Blackpool town centre this hotel is in an ideal location and less than 20 minute walk from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Tower and Illuminations. The price for two adults for two nights is £126 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Golden Sands Hotel The Golden Sands hotel has been recently refurbished and every room has its own en-suite. The price for two adults for one night at is £70 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Hornby Villa Hotel Good place for a relaxing break and a five minute walk from the Sea-Life centre, Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Tower. The price for two adults for one night is £66 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Hornby Villa Hotel Photo Sales

5 . Js Mayfair Hotel Amazing Victorian building and all rooms have an en-suite too. The price for two adults for two nights is £120 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Google Street View Photo Sales