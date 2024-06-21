Top-rated Garstang cafe bistro put up for sale - here's how much for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe bistro with top ratings on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews has been put on the market.

Cobblers Bar and Bistro has been open in High Street, Garstang, since 2018.

Reviewers love the range of food, welcoming staff and the fact that dogs are welcome. It’s rated as 4.5 on Tripadvisor and achieves 4.6/5 on Google Reviews from 341 customers.

Now the business is “reluctantly” being offered for sale due to ill health, for £325,000 under agents Ernest Wilson who say it has a weekly turnover of £6,000 to £8,000.

The agent states: “The business trades in very easy hours over six days - scope for enthusiastic new owners to extend opening times and further increase turnover.”

Cobblers for sale in Garstang | Rightmove/Ernest Wilson & Co/Google

They say it is “sensibly priced for (a) quick sale due to our client’s ill health” and that it will soon benefit from more passing trade thanks to a new housing development under construcion nearby.

What’s included?

The premises comprise if a ground floor bistro seating 36, an “impressive” bar and servery area, a well-equipped commercial kitchen with an extraction system. There’s a ladies, gents and disabled WC and a store to rear. An external terrace area provides a further 18 covers.

To the first floor is a fully self-contained apartment which is undergoing a full refurbishment, which will provide a two bedroom apartment with lounge, kitchen and bathroom. The agent says: “This would be ideal for owner occupier alternatively could produce an additional income if let out either short term as AirBNB or on an assured shorthold tenancy.”