Top primary schools in Lancashire and Blackpool revealed based on latest performance data

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:53 BST

The best performing primary schools in Lancashire and Blackpool have been revealed.

The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Lancashire this was 60%. In Blackpool this was 53%.

But which schools in the area performed the best? Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

In first place is Crawford Village Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

1. Crawford Village Primary School

In first place is Crawford Village Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. | Google

Photo Sales
Coming in second place is New Longton All Saints Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 97%.

2. New Longton All Saints' Church of England Primary School

Coming in second place is New Longton All Saints Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 97%. | Google

Photo Sales
With 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard, St George's Church of England Primary School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Lancashire.

3. St George's Church of England Primary School

With 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard, St George's Church of England Primary School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Lancashire. | Google

Photo Sales
Just missing out on the top three are Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Aughton Christ Church Church of England Primary School, Blacko Primary School, and Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School. At these schools, 93% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

4. Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Aughton Christ Church Church of England Primary School, Blacko Primary School, and Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School

Just missing out on the top three are Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Aughton Christ Church Church of England Primary School, Blacko Primary School, and Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School. At these schools, 93% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. | Google

Photo Sales
In ninth place is Singleton Church of England Primary School. At this school, 92% of pupils met the required standard.

5. Singleton VA Primary School

In ninth place is Singleton Church of England Primary School. At this school, 92% of pupils met the required standard. | Google

Photo Sales
And rounding out the top 10 are Gisburn Primary School, Weeton Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School, Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School, Scorton Church of England Primary School. Some 91% of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here.

6. Gisburn Primary School, Weeton Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School, Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School, Scorton Church of England Primary School

And rounding out the top 10 are Gisburn Primary School, Weeton Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School, Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School, Scorton Church of England Primary School. Some 91% of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsLancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice