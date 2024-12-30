The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Lancashire this was 60%. In Blackpool this was 53%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Crawford Village Primary School
In first place is Crawford Village Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. | Google
2. New Longton All Saints' Church of England Primary School
Coming in second place is New Longton All Saints Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 97%. | Google
3. St George's Church of England Primary School
With 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard, St George's Church of England Primary School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Lancashire. | Google
4. Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Aughton Christ Church Church of England Primary School, Blacko Primary School, and Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School
Just missing out on the top three are Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Aughton Christ Church Church of England Primary School, Blacko Primary School, and Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School. At these schools, 93% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. | Google
5. Singleton VA Primary School
In ninth place is Singleton Church of England Primary School. At this school, 92% of pupils met the required standard. | Google
6. Gisburn Primary School, Weeton Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School, Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School, Scorton Church of England Primary School
And rounding out the top 10 are Gisburn Primary School, Weeton Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School, Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School, Scorton Church of England Primary School. Some 91% of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.