Top primary schools in Blackpool revealed based on latest performance data

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.
The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Blackpool this was 53%.
1. Kincraig Primary School
In first place is Kincraig Primary School. Some 96% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. | Google
2. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School
Coming in second place is Blackpool St Nicholas Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 80%. | Google
3. Westcliff Primary Academy
With 77% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Westcliff Primary Academy shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Blackpool. | Google
4. Anchorsholme Academy
Just missing out on the top three is Anchorsholme Primary Academy. At the school, 75% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. | Google
5. Marton Primary Academy and Nursery
Rounding out the top five with 74% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Marton Primary Academy and Nursery. | Google
6. Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School, and Layton Primary School
In joint-sixth place, are Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School, and Layton Primary School. The expected standard was met by 69% of pupils here. | Google
