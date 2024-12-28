Top primary schools in Blackpool revealed based on latest performance data

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Blackpool this was 53%.

But which schools in the area performed the best? Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Kincraig Primary School In first place is Kincraig Primary School. Some 96% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2 . St Nicholas Church of England Primary School Coming in second place is Blackpool St Nicholas Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 80%.

3 . Westcliff Primary Academy With 77% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Westcliff Primary Academy shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Blackpool.

4 . Anchorsholme Academy Just missing out on the top three is Anchorsholme Primary Academy. At the school, 75% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

5 . Marton Primary Academy and Nursery Rounding out the top five with 74% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Marton Primary Academy and Nursery.