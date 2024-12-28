Top primary schools in Blackpool revealed based on latest performance data

The best performing primary schools in Blackpool have been revealed.

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Blackpool this was 53%.

But which schools in the area performed the best? Take a look at our gallery below:

In first place is Kincraig Primary School. Some 96% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

1. Kincraig Primary School

In first place is Kincraig Primary School. Some 96% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. | Google

Coming in second place is Blackpool St Nicholas Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 80%.

2. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School

Coming in second place is Blackpool St Nicholas Church of England Primary School – the school had a score of 80%. | Google

With 77% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Westcliff Primary Academy shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Blackpool.

3. Westcliff Primary Academy

With 77% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Westcliff Primary Academy shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Blackpool. | Google

Just missing out on the top three is Anchorsholme Primary Academy. At the school, 75% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

4. Anchorsholme Academy

Just missing out on the top three is Anchorsholme Primary Academy. At the school, 75% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. | Google

Rounding out the top five with 74% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Marton Primary Academy and Nursery.

5. Marton Primary Academy and Nursery

Rounding out the top five with 74% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Marton Primary Academy and Nursery. | Google

In joint-sixth place, are Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School, and Layton Primary School. The expected standard was met by 69% of pupils here.

6. Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School, and Layton Primary School

In joint-sixth place, are Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School, and Layton Primary School. The expected standard was met by 69% of pupils here. | Google

