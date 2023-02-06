News you can trust since 1873
Top Gun being shown at Blackpool's Regent cinema

A classic 1980s action movie is being screened at The Regent cinema in Blackpool this month.

By Richard Hunt
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 7:35pm
The Regent Cinema, Blackpool
The Regent Cinema, Blackpool

The revamped art deco cinema, on the corner of Regent Road and Church Street, will be showing 1986 movie Top Gun on Friday February 17, from 7.30pm.

When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, his cocky attitude puts him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Val Kilmer).

But Maverick isn't only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he's also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).

