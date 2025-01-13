Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biggest names in darts will return to Blackpool in July 2025, with the dates for the Betfred World Matchplay and Betfred Women's World Matchplay now confirmed.

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries defends his title.

A 32-player field compete in the event across nine days, with the 2024 event having been a sell-out success.

Sunday, July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

Tickets for both events are likely to go on sale in early 2025, with details to be confirmed in due course.

