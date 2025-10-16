A top campaigner who helped hold the operators of a controversial Midlands landfill site to account is to attend a drop-in session this week to discuss a stinking site on the Fylde coast.

A top campaigner who helped hold the operators of a stinking Midlands landfill site to account is to attend a drop-in session this week to discuss a similarly odorous site on the Fylde coast.

The drop-in session is being held to discuss the latest issues with the Jameson Road Landfill site in Fleetwood, which has been troubling residents for almost two years.

A drop-in session is planned to discuss the latest situation with the Jameson Road Landfill site | Third party

There have been numerous complaints about the site in relation to chemical emissions which have been likened to rotten eggs.

Dr Mick Salt campaigned so successfully against the operators of odorous Walleys Quarry Landfill in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, that he was honoured by former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at a Community Champions reception.

The campaigning scientist will bring his experience and know-how to the session in Fleetwood.

The Jameson Road landfill site is run by Transwaste Ltd and has been closely monitored by the Environment Agency, which is aware of the complaints.

The drop-in session has been organised by the campaign group, Action Against Jameson Road Landfill.

Jess Brown, one of the organisers, said: “It will be an opportunity for people to find out more and ask questions.

“The smell may not have been quite as bad recently because of the wind direction, but people are concerned about what effect these chemical fumes are having on their health.

“We know that the NHS locally is looking to carry out a health impact study and will be consulting with people affected.

“Having Dr Mick at our session is a really great opportunity to learn things and I’m hoping we can get a good turn-out from the public.”

When is the drop-in session?

The event takes place on Friday October 17, from 6pm to 8pm at Fleetwood’s Senior Citizens Assembly Hall on Warrenhurst Road.

The session will also be attended by Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP, Lorriane Beavers, who has campaigned against the landfill site in parliament.

The landfill site’s operators, Transwaste Ltd, say the they have made efforts to reduce the emissions and the odour was now “barely perceptible”.

Wyre Council, which owns the site, says the lease will not be renewed after December 31, 2027.

Wyre has also urged anyone having trouble with the smell to fill in diary sheets which can be obtained from the council.

The Environment Agency's 24-hour incident hotline number to complain about smells from the Jameson Road landfill site is 0800 80 70 60. It is recommended to report the smell to the Environment Agency, as they are the lead regulator for the site.