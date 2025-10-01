Launched yesterday (30 September) and running until Thursday, 2 October, the promotion offers an incredible three million tickets for just £2 for adults and £1 for children.

The discounted tickets can be used for travel between Monday, October 6 and Friday, October 24 , giving travellers the perfect opportunity to plan a budget-friendly autumn getaway.

Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “We are just 24 hours in and the response has been incredible.

“Northern's Flash Sale is always very popular, but this one is shaping up to be one of the busiest yet.

“There are still plenty of great deals available, and our online ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ makes it easier than ever to find the best price for where you’re going.”

Tickets are available now via Northern’s app, website, station ticket offices and ticket machines at stations managed by the operator.

Here are the top 10 destinations where bargain tickets have been snapped up so far: