Tonight's Trinity Hospice Memory Walk called off due to extreme weather being forecast
The promenade walk is a chance for people to remember loved ones who are no longer around, while supporting the hospice through sponsored fundraising.
Participants were due to meet up from 6p, tonight at the Tower Festival Headlands, ready for the 7.30pm start.
But with powerful winds forecast, it was deemed safer to call the event off.
Trinity said in a statement: “We're so sorry to say that due to forecast winds with gusts of over 45mph, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight's event.
“Participants have been sent an email, and we will be in touch as soon as we have any further updates about this truly special event which we know means so much to everyone taking part.”
