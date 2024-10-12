Tonight's Trinity Hospice Memory Walk has been called off | National World

The annual Memory Walk which was set to be staged in Blackpool tonight by Trinity Hospice has been cancelled due to anticipated extreme weather.

The promenade walk is a chance for people to remember loved ones who are no longer around, while supporting the hospice through sponsored fundraising.

Participants were due to meet up from 6p, tonight at the Tower Festival Headlands, ready for the 7.30pm start.

But with powerful winds forecast, it was deemed safer to call the event off.

Trinity said in a statement: “We're so sorry to say that due to forecast winds with gusts of over 45mph, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight's event.

“Participants have been sent an email, and we will be in touch as soon as we have any further updates about this truly special event which we know means so much to everyone taking part.”