The confetti had barely settled after Olly Murs lit up the Promenade for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations when another team quietly took centre stage — the crews tasked with tidying up.

Blackpool Council has released timelapse footage showing the huge overnight operation to return the Tower Festival Headland arena to spotless condition following the Switch-On concert on Friday, August 29.

One of the biggest events in the resort's calendar, the show drew more than 20,000 people.

Timelapse footage reveals how Blackpool clean-up crews restored order after the Illuminations Switch-On | Blackpool Council

In a lighthearted post sharing the video, the council wrote: “Not quite ‘tap to tidy’… but definitely worth a watch! From Switch-On celebrations to a spotless arena.

“Behind every event is a clean-up crew making magic happen! Huge shoutout to @envecoblackpool for the fantastic work they do behind the scenes to keep Blackpool shining bright.”

The council also thanked concert-goers who binned or took away their rubbish, helping the team work swiftly after a night of music and celebrations.

This year’s switch-on was performed by singer Olly Murs, who told BBC Radio Lancashire it was “an honour” to return to the seaside resort.

The 41-year-old headlined the free concert with an hour-long set, appearing alongside Toploader, X-Factor winner Louise Johnson and local performers.

More than six miles of lights along the Promenade will now dazzle crowds until January 4, including brand-new displays such as the “Guardians of the North” - a troupe of fire - breathing dragons designed by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

The clean-up is a reminder of the scale of work behind one of Britain’s most iconic seaside traditions.