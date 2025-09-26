Members of the public who believe they may have a claim on a deceased person’s estate in Blackpool are being urged to come forward after a series of probate notices were published.

The notices, issued under the Trustee Act 1925, relate to estates currently being administered and provide an opportunity for creditors, beneficiaries or anyone with a potential interest to submit their claims before assets are distributed.

Below is a full list of the most recent notices, with key details and solicitor contact information for anyone wishing to make a claim.

Ellen Lilian Edmondson

The estate of Ellen Lilian Edmondson, who died on March 10, 2025, is now in administration.

Ms Edmondson was most recently a resident of Springhill Care Home, Fairfield Street, Accrington, and previously lived at addresses in Blackburn and Blackpool, including Abingdon Street and Cheapside.

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Houldsworth Solicitors, Pullman House, 2–4 Duck Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1LP, by October 1, 2025.

Brian Purdie

The estate of Brian Purdie, formerly of 16 Haslemere Avenue, Blackpool, who passed away on May 8, 2025, is now being processed.

Claims should be submitted to Ian Hill at Gadsden Coupe Solicitors, Chapel House, Bath Street, Lytham, FY8 5ES, by October 8, 2025.

Elizabeth Geraldine Haslem

Elizabeth Geraldine Haslem, who lived at 8 New Hall Avenue North, Blackpool, died on August 11, 2024.

Anyone wishing to make a claim against her estate must contact Forbes Solicitors, PO Box 686, Blackburn, BB2 9QY, before October 7, 2025.

James Barry Ives

The estate of James Barry Ives, late of 14 Stanley Park Close, Blackpool, who died on October 16, 2024, is now subject to probate.

Claims or interests should be notified to Berrys Solicitors, 247 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PB, no later than September 10, 2025.

Grace Smith

Grace Smith, who passed away on July 21, 2025, had previously lived at Marsden Road, Blackpool, and later at Westholme Rest Home, Lytham St Annes.

Any person with a claim against her estate must contact Roland Robinsons and Fentons LLP, 4 Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5LH, by October 22, 2025.

Doreen May Gibbs

The estate of Doreen May Gibbs, late of 1 Tewkesbury Avenue, Blackpool, who died on April 24, 2025, is now being administered.

Anyone wishing to submit a claim should contact Stephanie Heath at Pickerings Solicitors, Etchell House, Bonehill Road, Tamworth, B78 3HQ, before October 28, 2025.

Maurice McWilliams

Probate proceedings have begun for Maurice McWilliams, who died on May 21, 2025 and was most recently living at 94 Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool.

Claims must be sent to Sharif Ela at Ormrods Solicitors, 1 Victoria Square, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LU, by November 4, 2025.

Regina Halstead

The estate of Regina Halstead, formerly of 50 Macauley Avenue, Blackpool, who died on 12 August 2025, is currently being processed.

Anyone with a claim or interest should contact Barker Booth & Eastwood Solicitors, 346 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW, by November 6, 2025.

Graham Craig

Graham Craig, of 167C Church Street, Blackpool, died on August 14, 2025.

Claims relating to his estate must be submitted to Elisabeth Burbage at Co-operative Legal Services, 650 Aztec West, Almondsbury, Bristol, BS32 4SD, before November 20, 2025.

Robert Taylor Walker

The estate of Robert Taylor Walker, late of 6 Bela Grove, Blackpool, who died on 28 August 2024, is also being settled.

Anyone who believes they may have a claim should contact Fiona Reid at RJR Legal, Stockport Business and Innovation Centre, Broadstone Mill, Broadstone Road, Stockport, SK5 7DL, by September 1, 2025.

Janet Fenton McKenna

Janet Fenton McKenna, formerly of Hornsey Avenue, St Annes, died on 9 March 2022.

Any claims against her estate should be sent to McHale & Co, 19–21 High Street, Altrincham, WA14 1QP, by October 8, 2025.

What to do next

Anyone who believes they may be entitled to make a claim against any of the above estates — whether as a creditor, beneficiary, or through inheritance — is advised to contact the relevant solicitors before the specified deadlines.

After these dates, the estates will be distributed according to the claims and interests of which the executors have been made aware.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/