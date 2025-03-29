Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool-based TikToker came to Blackpool recently to review one of the town’s cheapest hotels, but ran into a few issues.

Zac Jones, who posts videos on TikTok under his handle @zacjonesliverpool and who has amassed over 3.4 million likes on his various videos, recently came to Blackpool to stay at a £17 per night hotel.

“Tonight I’m staying in a £17 hotel in Blackpool and I’m inviting you guys along with me,” he says in a video posted to his TikTok channel. “The Galloway has been described as a ‘half-way house sewage pit’ and, although it was only £17, I’ve been recommended not to waste my money. Let’s go in.”

A TikToker has headed up to Blackpool to review a £17 per night hotel | zacjonesliverpool TikTok

Heading inside, Zac seems to be at a loss as to how to get a room. “Well, I’m here at The Galloway but I’ve heard from no one yet,” he says, before heading inside and speaking to another man in the video. “Do you know the owners? Hopefully she doesn’t recognise me…” The man replies: “Ah yeah, you’re not staying here if she recognises you bro, she’ll tell you to **** off.”

Hanging out on the threshold of the hotel, Zac films black tracksuit-wearing youths loitering near the entrance before panning down to the scruffy-looking hotel facade, which is littered with rubbish. “Well, that’s the downstairs, anyway…” he says, sounding disappointed before leaving the premises.

“Well, I definitely think my Blackpool budget days are over because I’ve been here a few times now and I’ve not been able to get a room because of the TikTok account, I think,” Zac explains on the video, suggesting that his criticism is making it hard for him to find a budget room in Blackpool. “So, yeah, I might try one more before calling it a day.”

You can find Zac’s TikTok channel online and to watch the video, head to: https://www.tiktok.com/@zacjonesliverpool/video/7484534612094422294

