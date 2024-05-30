Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TikTok influencer has called out a cheating fiancé bragging about his conquest to his mates on a train to Preston and has issued a message to his wife-to-be.

TikToker and actress who goes by the name of Kate-Lynn Du Plessis, was travelling home from London over the weekend and had overheard the man boasting to his mates about a one night stand with a brunette named Georgia.

She then posted a TikTok reel to her followers to the backdrop of Taylor Swift’s song Should've Said No which includes the lyrics:

“You should've said, "No",

“You should've gone home,

“You should've thought twice 'fore you let it all go.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. The post, which has attracted over 15,000 likes, read: “If your name is Charlotte, your fiancé is currently on the train from London Euston to Preston after watching the Man United vs Man City game at Wembley, bragging to his friends about the one night stand he had last night.

“His exact words were “can’t believe that man, best sh*g ever and Charlotte won’t even **** ** ****.”

The love rat in question is described as having dark short hair, was wearing shorts and had a dragon tattoo on his calf, of average build and not that tall.

Issuing a message to Charlotte, she added: ”Look on his Instagram for a girl he followed called Georgia. She’s a brunette!