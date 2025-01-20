Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok went dark for millions of users on January 18.

Marvel Snap and CapCut also went down over the weekend.

A major update has now been issued.

Millions of TikTok users were left unable to use the app over the weekend. People opening up the popular video sharing platform were greeted with a message informing them that the service was “temporarily unavailable”.

It came ahead of the TikTok ban law coming into effect in America - and saw the app go dark across the US on Saturday, January 18. Owner ByteDance also issued similar messages on its other applications including Marvel Snap and CapCut.

Incoming President Donald Trump soon after announced plans to delay the banning order by 90 days. But is the app still down?

TikTok issues major update after app went dark

More than 170 million American users were left unable to use the popular app over the weekend. The services were temporarily suspended ahead of the forthcoming TikTok ban law coming into effect.

It saw an outpouring of shock and surprise by TikTok users on other social media platforms. However, after President Donald Trump announced he will "most likely" grant a 90-day TikTok extension the service started to return.

In an update on social media, TikTok US wrote: “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Which apps were also down?

It was not just TikTok that went dark over the weekend, other apps from owner ByteDance were also affected. Popular mobile game Marvel Snap was unavailable in America, while editing service CapCut was also down.

All of ByteDance’s apps have started to return as of Sunday (January 19).

Is TikTok banned in the UK?

Unlike the United States, the British Government has not announced plans to ban the app as of early 2025. So UK users were not impacted over the weekend and could use it as normal.

