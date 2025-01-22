TikTok's Jiggle Jiggle dance stars Jessie and Brookie now in celeb marathon

By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:20 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thornton’s Jess Qualter and pal Brooke Blewitt caused a global sensation on TikTok when their coordinated dance routine went viral - now the pair are swapping dance moves fo running shoes.

The duo gained TikTok fame, amassing an incredible 2.5 million followers and over 107 million likes, when they filmed their moves to the unlikely Jiggle Jiggle rap by documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Dressed in hoodies and dark glasses, the professionl dancers uploaded the brief routine onto TikTok expecting a few of their friends to like it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jessie and Brookie have signed up for a marton with a differenceJessie and Brookie have signed up for a marton with a difference
Jessie and Brookie have signed up for a marton with a difference | Third party

To their amazement, the routine was soon being copied by A-lister stars in the UK and the USA who filmed themselves performing the routine, some of them even copied the pair’s look.

Now the pals, known as ‘Brookie and Jessie’, have signed up to take on the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge, taking place in Rome, in March,

The Relay Challenge is organised by charity running group, realbuzz and supported by Great Lengths, a global leader in ethical human hair extensions. .

The event is aimed at raising thousands of pounds for the Little Princess Trust, which provides free, real-hair wigs to children undergoing cancer treatment and funds vital research into childhood cancers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jess, who first met Brooke at dance training and now lives in London, said: “We both thought the challenge sounded brilliant and we really liked this charity, so it made total sense!

“We’ve been long-time collaborators with Great Lengths as well.”

Also taking part in the event are TV presenter Claudia Fogarty (Love Island Season 9) fitness coach and creator, Sarah Catterson, and her partner, Anto, along with James Henderson, stylist and ambassador for from Great Lengths.The Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge is a 26.2-mile relay marathon through the historic streets of Rome.

The Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge is a 26.2-mile relay marathon through the historic streets of Rome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams of four will run to raise awareness and funds for the inspiring cause.

For more information about the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge, visit www.realbuzz.com or follow us on social media @realbuzzcom.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice