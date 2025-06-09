Thunderstorm risk looms as temperatures reach 24C in Lancashire this week
A warm air plume from the south will drive a shift in weather patterns later this week, bringing a mix of sunshine, showers, and the risk of intense thunderstorms.
The northern half of the UK will see rain and showers ease by Monday night, setting the stage for a drier Tuesday, with sunny spells breaking through across much of the country by the afternoon.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly dry and pleasant for most of the UK. However, some areas in the southwest of England, Northern Ireland, and western Wales could see increasing cloud cover.
Thunderstorms will develop in the evening and overnight, moving in from the southwest.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “After a calm start to the week, we’ll see some intense thundery showers on Wednesday evening, fueled by warm, humid air moving in from the south.”
“These storms could bring heavy rainfall, with 20-40mm accumulating in a few hours—enough to cause local disruptions. Although no severe weather warnings have been issued yet, we may see thunderstorm warnings later in the week.”
Here’s the forecast for the coming days:
Tuesday, June 10
Rain across southern counties will ease by morning, giving way to a dry day with bright or sunny spells. Winds will be light, and temperatures will feel slightly warmer than Monday.
Max: 17C | Min: 8C
Wednesday, June 11
A settled day with plenty of hazy sunshine, but cloud will build from the south later in the day, bringing a risk of thunderstorms by evening.
Max: 24C | Min: 14C
Thursday, June 12
Light showers will give way to cloudy conditions by late morning.
Max: 23C | Min: 14C
Friday, June 13
Sunny intervals will change to light showers by lunchtime.
Max: 23C | Min: 13C
Saturday, June 14
Expect light showers to transition to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Max: 19C | Min: 13C
Sunday, June 15
A mix of sunny intervals, with skies becoming partly cloudy by night.
Max: 18C | Min: 13C
