Thrill seekers will able to enjoy the Blackpool Air show from the Pleasure Beach with new offers and extended opening times.

This Saturday and Sunday, Blackpool’s famous Air Show returns for its 114th year as pilots and planes from near and far head to the resort to wow locals and visitors.

Pleasure Beach Resort is opening its gates for 12 hours this Saturday August 10, as part of Twilight Thrills, meaning that not only can guests enjoy extra riding time and live entertainment, they will have the opportunity to view the Air Show from unique heights.

For aviation fans who aren’t thrill seekers, the White Tower Restaurant is hosting a special Air Show Lunch, where diners can enjoy a three-course set menu and panoramic views of the skies. Guests can also venture on to the White Tower’s rooftop balcony, for an exclusive view of the Air Show as they dine in style.

Amanda Thompson CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “From our 1094 Flying Machines and thrilling Red Arrows Sky Force ride, to our 235ft Big One, we know a thing or two about flying high and spinning around!

While the Air Show takes off and the sun begins the set, guests can enjoy a disco themed Twilight Thrills, with tunes from the past and live entertainment larger than life.

We’re so excited to see the Air Show back in Blackpool; synonymous in history, innovation and thrill we’re eager to give out guests an Air Show experience they’ll never forget.”

With some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft performing over the iconic seafront, the programme will showcase the very best in British aviation with a whole host of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots. The line-up includes RAF Typhoons, Red Arrows and Chipmunk to name just a few.