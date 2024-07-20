Thrillseekers can ride rollercoasters at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort in the dark and enjoy fireworks
Next weekend, Saturday July 27, themepark-lovers and families alike are being invited to a special day of fun at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort.
Pleasure Beach Resort opens from 10am until 10pm, meaning that guests can enjoy five extra hours of ride time.
Also included in their eTicket, guests can enjoy a firework display synchronised to the sounds of the White Isle and dedicated to all things dance music.
Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Our late night riding days are an opportunity for guests to experience their favourite rides out of hours. Pleasure Beach is really magical as the sun sets and we’re excited for our guests to experience the park after dark.”
As well as late night riding and fireworks, there will also be entertainment throughout the day, with Nickelodeon character meet and greets, SpongeBob games and activities as part of SpongeBob Month, and a host of Summertime Games at FY4 – including Nerf Gun challenges and ‘keepie uppies’ to name just a few!
Amanda added: “Blackpool is synonymous with bright lights, amazing entertainment and thrilling attractions… so we have combined all three! Ride our award-winning coasters and rides as we light up the sky. This is not one to be missed.”
eTickets bought online in advance cost from £38 for an adult ticket and from £33 for a junior, and can be purchased here.
