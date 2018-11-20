Three people injured at Heysham Nuclear Power Station after serious incident

Have your say

A serious incident at Heysham Nuclear Power Station has left three people injured in hospital.

The men were injured in a serious industrial incident at the nuclear power station at 10.30pm last night.

Heysham Nuclear Power Station in Morecambe

A spokesman for the EDF operated power station said an accidental 'steam release' at Heysham 1 caused high-temperature steam to escape.

The spokesman said the steam was 'clean' and did not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

She said: "This is not a common occurrence, and we do regard it as a serious incident due to the injuries to the three people on site. We do plan for these incidents and we have a emergency response team prepared for these types of incidents.

"A full investigation will launched into the incident last night."

EDF are expected to release a statement later this morning.

Fire crews from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Bispham and South Shore in Blackpool were called to the scene after an automatic emergency alarm was sounded.

